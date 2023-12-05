DeSantis wants to cut 1,000 jobs, but asks for $1 million to sue over Florida State's football snub

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended Florida eliminate more than 1,000 state jobs in a spending proposal released Tuesday that cuts the current budget by more $4.6 billion while maintaining popular sales tax holidays.

DeSantis is calling for a $114.4 billion budget. Unlike most years, the presidential candidate announced his budget far from the state Capitol in a news conference held at a charter school on Marco Island in southwest Florida.

Instead of detailing what jobs he wants cut, DeSantis spent more time highlighting past achievements and lamenting the decision to exclude the undefeated Florida State University Seminoles from the college football championship playoff.

DeSantis said he is asking for $1 million to let FSU sue the College Football Playoff committee even though the championship will be decided months before a budget is approved.

“My first-grader, my fifth-grader and my preschooler ... they are all 'noles and they are big-time fans and they do the tomahawk chop and they were not happy,” DeSantis said. “We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may.”

DeSantis is also recommending more than $1 billion in tax cuts, including a repeat of sales tax holidays for school and hurricane supplies and for recreation activities.

DeSantis' recommendation is simply a suggestion to the Legislature, which will begin its annual session next month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, DeSantis will have power to veto individual items.