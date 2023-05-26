Watch live: DeSantis appears at homeschooling convention in first public speech after launching 2024 campaign
Watch live as Ron DeSantis speaks at a Orlando Homeschooling Convention event on Friday, 26 May.
It is the Florida governor's first public appearance since he officially announced his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election.
Mr DeSantis is widely viewed as the main Republican contender to Donald Trump, the former president who has also announced that he will be campaigning to be the party's candidate.
His appearance on Friday comes after he suffered yet another technical glitch in his 2024 campaign.
Appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, Mr DeSantis was due to speak about his priorities ashe hopes to get the Republican vote for the presidential race, but the show suffered a technical problem with the screen freezing.
It comes after Mr DeSantis chose to announce his presidential run on Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces event, but this too was plagued with technical issues when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies