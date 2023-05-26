Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Ron DeSantis speaks at a Orlando Homeschooling Convention event on Friday, 26 May.

It is the Florida governor's first public appearance since he officially announced his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election.

Mr DeSantis is widely viewed as the main Republican contender to Donald Trump, the former president who has also announced that he will be campaigning to be the party's candidate.

His appearance on Friday comes after he suffered yet another technical glitch in his 2024 campaign.

Appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, Mr DeSantis was due to speak about his priorities ashe hopes to get the Republican vote for the presidential race, but the show suffered a technical problem with the screen freezing.

It comes after Mr DeSantis chose to announce his presidential run on Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces event, but this too was plagued with technical issues when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.