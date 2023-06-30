Watch: Ron DeSantis gives speech at Moms for Liberty presidential summit
Watch live as Florida governor Ron DeSantis makes a statement at the Moms for Liberty presidential summit on Friday, 30 June.
Former president Donland Trump and GOP candidate Nikki Haley will also give speeches at the Moms for Liberty presidential summit later today.
Mr DeSantis has come under scrutiny and has been accused of breaking the law after his campaign team shared an image on Twitter of Mr DeSantis exiting a helicopter that records show is owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas state law outlaws the use of public funds and resources to support a candidate for office, and legal experts argue that the use of local government resources in a political ad is a campaign finance violation.
