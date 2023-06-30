Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Florida governor Ron DeSantis makes a statement at the Moms for Liberty presidential summit on Friday, 30 June.

Former president Donland Trump and GOP candidate Nikki Haley will also give speeches at the Moms for Liberty presidential summit later today.

Mr DeSantis has come under scrutiny and has been accused of breaking the law after his campaign team shared an image on Twitter of Mr DeSantis exiting a helicopter that records show is owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas state law outlaws the use of public funds and resources to support a candidate for office, and legal experts argue that the use of local government resources in a political ad is a campaign finance violation.