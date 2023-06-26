Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis unveils his immigration policy during a visit to the US-Mexico border.

The GOP candidate is also visiting local communities in Eagle Pass, Texas, to detail his border security plan ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries.

It is the first formal campaign policy announcement of his presidential campaign.

It comes as the Florida Governor has increased his attacks on his main political rival, former President Donald Trump.

A new poll by NBC News showed 51% of Republican primary voters selected Mr Trump as their first choice in the race for the GOP nomination, while Mr DeSantis only received just 22%.

The latest Emerson College poll for the 2024 Republican Primary shows that former president Trump maintains a majority of Republican voters' support with 59%, followed by Mr DeSantis with 21% and former vice president Mike Pence with 6%. No other candidate reaches 5% in the recent polling.