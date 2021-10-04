Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey diagnosed with breast cancer

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the governor said in a statement on Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he continued.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”

Governor DeSantis added: “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Ms DeSantis, 41, is originally from Troy, Ohio, and attended college in Charleston.

She is also a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion.

Before her time as the first lady of Florida, she worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host. She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ms DeSantis has spearheaded a number of initiatives since her husband was elected focussed on mental health, substance abuse, poverty alleviation, and education.

The DeSantis’ have three children under the age of five — Madison, Mason, and Mamie.