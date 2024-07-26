Dad of Ron Goldman demands $117 million from OJ’s estate for wrongful death

Support truly

The father of Ron Goldman is suing OJ Simpson’s Las Vegas estate for $117 million for the wrongful death of his son.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted in 1994 after he was charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman. Now, Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman’s father, is trying to collect on a decades-old civil lawsuit he won against Simpson. The former football star who became the infamous defendant died earlier this year.

Goldman's father won a civil lawsuit against Simpson in 1997, after which Simpson was ordered to pay the elder Goldman $33 million. However, laws protecting Simpson's pension from his NFL career prevented the payout.

Goldman is trying again, this time in Nevada. He asked to have his claim “domesticated in Nevada to become a valid creditor claim against a Nevada estate.” When he renewed the claim, he asked for $57,997,858 from Simpson’s estate. The new lawsuit includes interest accrued through 2024, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas.

During a 2021 civil hearing, Simpson counter-sued for relief from the judgement, but a jury denied his motion. At that time, the judge also ruled that the claim would continue to accrue interest of $26,402 per day until it was paid out to Goldman.

O.J. Simpson sits during a break on the second day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, is once again trying to collect on a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit he won against Simpson for the death of his son by filing a creditor claim against Simpson’s Las Vegas estate

“I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due," Goldman wrote in his claim. "I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant.”

The next hearing concerning Simpson's estate is scheduled for August 30.

Goldman sits in his home in Peoria, Arizona, on May 20, 2014. He is now demanding $117 million from Simpson’s estate ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long we have missed my son, how long he's been gone, and the only thing that is important today are the victims," Goldman said after Simpson's death was announced. "That's it."

Goldman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was dedicated to making Simpson pay for his son's death, even after his death.

“He murdered my son!” Goldman told the paper. “He never paid a penny, not one single penny.”

Goldman said Simpson's property in Nevada may be the last chance his family has to collect on the wrongful death lawsuit from 1997.

"[Simpson] died without penance. He did not want to give a dime, a nickel, to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never," an attorney representing Goldman said after Simpson died.

Simpson's longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, is the executor the former NFL star's estate, and said he will "deal with" Goldman's claim "in accordance with Nevada law," according to the paper.