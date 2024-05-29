Rory McIlroy used a private investigator to inform his wife he was divorcing her

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy used a private investigator to serve his wife with divorce papers earlier this month, it has been revealed.

The professional golfer, 35, used Carl Woods, a private investigator and former police officer, to deliver the documents to his wife Erica McIlroy, 36, at the couple’s home in Jupiter, Florida on 13 May, the Belfast Telegraph reported. McIlroy stated in the papers that his seven-year marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

The papers were delivered one day after the golfer won the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hallow, North Carolina. He had digitally signed the papers on the first day of the tournament, according to the newspaper.

Ms McIlroy has 20 days to respond to the filing at Palm Beach County Court.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship ( (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) )

“Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case,” the records stated, according to the newspaper. “If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the court.”

Ms McIIroy has not yet responded to the divorce filing.

The couple were married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, and have a three-year-old daughter Poppy. The Northern Irish golfer is seeking to enforce a 2017 prenuptial agreement and share custody of the child, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

McIlroy has also retained the services of Thomas Sasser, an attorney who represented Tiger Woods in his divorce from Elin Nordegren.

The Independent has contacted Mr McIlroy’s representative for comment.