AP Week in Pictures: North America

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NOVEMBER 24-30, 2023

From a glowing moonrise in Kansas City, to the majestic lighting of Christmas Trees and holiday performances in New York and Washington, D.C., to an honor guard standing by former first lady Rosalynn Carter's casket at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, during the public repose, to President Joe Biden speaking about the release of hostages by Hamas during a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com