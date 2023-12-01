AP Week in Pictures: North America

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 December 2023 05:49

Show all 14

NOVEMBER 24-30, 2023

From a glowing moonrise in Kansas City, to the majestic lighting of Christmas Trees and holiday performances in New York and Washington, D.C., to an honor guard standing by former first lady Rosalynn Carter's casket at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, during the public repose, to President Joe Biden speaking about the release of hostages by Hamas during a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

