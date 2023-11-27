Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rosalynn Carter‘s coffin arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, 27 November.

Her body is to lie in repose there, with her funeral service later this week on Wednesday 29 November.

Carter’s coffin is traveling across the state, beginning three days of memorial services for the former first lady, who passed away last week aged 96.

A motorcade carrying her coffin left Plains, Georgia, her hometown. Traveling first to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, then to her alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University. Its next stop is the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.

A tribute service is also planned to be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are all expected to attend.

It is not yet clear if Jimmy Carter will attend, as he’s currently in hospice care.