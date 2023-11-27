Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch Rosalynn Carter‘s casket arrive at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, 27 November.

Her body is to lie in repose there, with her funeral service later this week on Wednesday 29 November.

A tribute service is also planned to be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as all living first ladies.

Jimmy Carter is expected to attend the funeral, although he’s currently in hospice care.