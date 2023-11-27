Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter’s casket arrives at Atlanta’s Jimmy Carter library
Watch Rosalynn Carter‘s casket arrive at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, 27 November.
Her body is to lie in repose there, with her funeral service later this week on Wednesday 29 November.
A tribute service is also planned to be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as all living first ladies.
Jimmy Carter is expected to attend the funeral, although he’s currently in hospice care.
