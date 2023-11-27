Why are flags being flown at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the death of the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96 on 19 November, the White House has been taking measures to pay homage to her.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation that ordered all US flags to be lowered down to half-staff from 25 November “as a mark of respect for the memory” of Ms Carter.

Where will the flags be flown at half-staff?

The proclamation said all US flags will be flown at half-staff, meaning the flag will be dropped down to somewhere around the middle of the pole.

US flags on the White House, all public buildings and grounds, naval stations, military posts, and naval vessels throughout the country and its territories will fly at half-staff from 25 November until 29 November at sunset, when Ms Carter is due to be laid to rest.

Mr Biden followed in the proclamation that this also applies to all US embassies, legations, consular offices and all other facilities abroad.

Why is this tradition carried out?

Flags in the US are flown at half-staff, also known as half mast, as a sign that the whole nation is mourning, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mourning periods can be proclaimed by the United States president for national remembrance, but regional authorities or heads of departments can also order them to be lowered in smaller areas, such as in a state or military base.

It is unclear what started this tradition, but countries all around adopt the same practice for similar mourning reasons.

The flag is usually run quickly to the top of the pole before being lowered slowly down to a half-staff position.

Ms Carter will be laid to rest on 29 November (Diana Walker/Getty Images File)

Why are they being lowered for Rosalynn Carter?

Despite Ms Carter’s passing on 19 November, Mr Biden waited until after the Thanksgiving holiday to declare a proclamation.

Her husband, 39th president Jimmy Carter, 99, who currently is receiving hospice care in his home in Plains, Georgia, will have the flag flown for an entire month upon his death.

Mr Biden has chosen to declare national mourning for the former First Lady for her services as a public figure.

“She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, ageing loved ones, and people with disabilities,” the president’s proclamation stated.

Her time as First Lady and holding many positions within human rights, democracy, health, and women’s rights causes, among others throughout her life, has earned her a highly-respected reputation in American politics.

A service for Ms Carter will take place in Atlanta on 28 November, with another funeral the following day at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, a church the Carters were members of for more than 40 years.

She will be buried on land near the couple’s home where she and Mr Carter have lived since 1961.

Ms Carter with her husband, former president Jimmy Carter (Getty Images)

Other occasions flags are at half-staff

Flags are flown at half-staff, usually for government officials, military members or someone the president believes the country will be in mourning for.

They are also lowered for national tragedies, such as recently for the victims that were killed in the Lewiston, Maine shooting in October.

Flags are also flown at half-staff on Memorial Day on the last Monday of May, or other national memorial occasions, such as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.