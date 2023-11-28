Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A memorial service is being held on Tuesday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter after she died on 19 November at the age of 96.

The service will take place at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University of Atlanta.

In attendance will be her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, 99, who has been receiving hospice care over the past few months, and a procession of former presidents and first ladies, such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

Current President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also expected to attend to pay their respects.

There will be a private funeral for friends and family on Wednesday at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where both Mr and Mrs Carter attended services together.

Throughout Rosalynn’s life, she was involved in many areas of US politics and campaigning but also made time to grow a large family.

Rosalynn Carter and her family. Left to right: Judy (Jack Carter’s wife); Jason James Carter; Jack Carter; Annette ( Jeff Carter’s Wife); Jeff Carter; Rosalynn Carter; Amy Carter; Jimmy Carter; Caron Griffin Carter(Chip Carter’s wife) holding James Earl Carter IV; Chip Carter (Corbis via Getty Images)

Together, Ms Carter and her husband had four children together, becoming the first couple to have children living in the White House since John F Kennedy.

Over the years, their family grew in size, with 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren altogether.

"We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all," Mr Carter said told CNN in 2015.

"So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life."

As Ms Carter’s casket started to travel on Monday, her four children – Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy – accompanied her hearse.

Her children were seen together after they stopped to watch as wreaths of white flowers were put beside a statue of their mother at the campus of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving.

Here’s everything we know about Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s four children:

John Carter

John “Jack” Cater (AP Photo/Jone Locher)

John William “Jack” Carter, 76, is the eldest son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

He spent his young adult years at the Georgia Institute of Technology, but later left to join the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He would eventually be discharged after he was caught smoking marijuana while stationed in Idaho, but would later rejoin Georgia Tech and earn a degree in nuclear physics.

Like his father, Mr Carter also had a stint in US politics, winning the Democratic primary for the US Senate of Nevada in 2006, but lost the general election to Republican John Ensign.

James Carter III

James “Chip” Carter (John Bazemore/AP)

James Earl “Chip” Carter III, 73, the second eldest son, was handed down his father’s and grandfather’s name. He later had a son with his first wife Caron Griffin, who he also bestowed the name upon.

He worked in the family peanut warehouse for a while before he was elected to the Plains City Council and worked on the Democratic National Committee, he told the University of Georgia.

Donnel Carter

Donnel “Jeff” Carter (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Donnel “Jeff” Carter, 71, is the youngest of the Carter brothers.

He studied geography and computer cartography and later co-founded the company, Computer Mapping Consultants, with his former professor the same year he graduated, he told Time magazine.

He had three children, Joshua, Jeremy and James, but James passed away 2015 from an apparent heart attack.

Amy Carter

Amy Carter and her father, Jimmy Carter (Rick Diamond/Getty)

Amy Carter, 56, is the only daughter and youngest child by 15 years of the former president and first lady.

Ms Carter spent her childhood years in the White House while her father was serving as president, putting her in the political and media spotlight at a young age.

She later went on to become known for her political activism, such as participating in protests and sit-ins against US foreign policy in Central America and apartheid in South Africa. On one occasion in 1986, Ms Carter and several others were arrested during a protest against CIA recruitment.