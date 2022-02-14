Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker reportedly split after three years

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have reportedly broken up after three years together.

The pair are no longer dating but remain good friends, People reported citing a source close to the New Jersey senator.

The Independent has contacted Dawson’s and Booker’s respective representatives for more information.

The actor and the politician first met in the summer of 2018, at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend.

They reconnected in October of that year, which is when, according to what Booker told The Washington Post in October 2019, sparks started flying.

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” Booker told the newspaper at the time, adding that at the end of the night, “I had trouble asking for her phone number. . . . I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Booker assumed office as a senator for New Jersey in 2013 and was re-elected for a second full term in 2020.

Dawson is scheduled to appear this year in Haunted Mansion, a film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. She voiced Wonder Woman in Space Jam: A New Legacy, released last year, and appeared in David Oyelowo’s drama The Water Man.