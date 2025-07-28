ROTC cadet, 22, dies during summer training program in Fort Knox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet died during a training camp at Fort Knox, officials say, as a heat wave swept across parts of the South and the Midwest.

Neil Edara, 22, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, became unresponsive during land navigation training on Thursday at the Kentucky military base, located about 35 miles south of Louisville, according to the U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Command.

The Rutgers University-New Brunswick student was attending Cadet Summer Training as part of the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, the command stated in a press release on Saturday.

He was at the installation’s land navigation site, where cadets practice what the ROTC website describes as an “essential skill,” which involves learning how to determine locations and distances for travel and targeting.

Upon falling unconscious, Edara received medical attention at the scene and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of Edara’s death was not immediately clear, and the incident is under investigation.

“Cadet Edara was one of the most dedicated and promising young leaders I’ve had the privilege to know,” Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Sorensen, professor of military science at Rutgers University, said.

“His calm, collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

Sorenson said the loss has been deeply felt across the ROTC and Rutgers University communities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

The command’s news release did not mention the heat wave gripping portions of central Kentucky, as temperatures soared past 90 degrees at Fort Knox late last week. They are expected to continue climbing until Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service released a heat advisory on Monday morning, which is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday evening.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun,” it advised.

According to his LinkedIn, Edara was majoring in biology and was due to graduate next year.

Edara was also a volunteer with the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps before he joined the cadets, Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos said, according to NorthJersey.com.

He was a very special young man who showed us all the true meaning of service,” Vagianos said. “And while I did not know him, I will never forget him.”