Australian man that fell overboard Royal Caribbean cruise identified

The Australian man who fell overboard while on a Royal Caribbean cruise has been identified, according to Australian news outlets.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Warwick Tollemache.

Mr Tollemache, from Brisbane, fell from the 15th deck while aboard the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship on 26 April. Search and rescue efforts went underway immediately in collaboration with the US Coast Guard to find Mr Tollemache.

But by Friday, the search was called off.

“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Warwick,” Mr Tollemache’s family said in a statement, as reported by 9 News Queensland.

They added, “He was a kind, beautiful, and gentle soul who was adored by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed.”

According to 9 News Queensland, officials involved in the search consulted with Mr Tollemache’s family before calling off the search.

The tragic incident occurred approximately 500 nautical miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island, Hawaii on Wednesday evening.

The ship, which departed from Brisbane on 12 April was expected to arrive in Honolulu, Hawaii today, 28 April.

