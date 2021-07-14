Royal Caribbean has been cleared of wrongdoing in the 2019 case of a toddler who fell to her death out of an open cruise ship window.

Business Insider reported that a Florida judge threw out the lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed by the Indiana parents of Chloe Wiegand.

The young girl apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands as he was holding her out of an 11th-floor window on the Freedom of the Seas.

Chloe’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, was sentenced to three years of probation in February this year after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in February 2020.

US District Court Judge Donald Graham reportedly argued that Anello was to blame for the toddler’s death rather than the cruise line.

“This court finds that a reasonable person through ordinary use of his senses would have known of the dangers associated with Anello’s conduct. Accordingly, the defendant owed no duty to warn of it,” the judge wrote, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit contended that the company violated industry standards by failing to provide reasonably safe windows in an area where children play on the ship alongside sufficient warning signs.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press