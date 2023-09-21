Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ruby Franke’s business partner and co-defendant Jodi Hildebrandt allegedly used cayenne pepper and honey on wounds on Ms Franke’s children’s bodies, according to shocking new court documents.

Search warrants, initiated by Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, were released as part of the child abuse case against the two YouTube stars.

Two of the search warrants, obtained by KUTV, were signed and served on 30 August – the same day that Ms Franke’s 12-year-old child escaped from Ms Hildebrandt’s home and a neighbour called 911. A third was signed the day after on 31 August.

Officers found that the 12-year-old had duct tape on his ankles and appeared to be “emaciated”, an affidavit accompanying the first search warrant stated. It also said that medical professionals removed the duct tape to reveal open wounds on the boy.

Ms Franke and Ms Hildebrandt have since been charged with six counts of felony child abuse.

According to the warrants, the 12-year-old child told officers how Ms Hildebrandt would put cayenne pepper on wounds caused by them being tied with rope.

“The victim informed officers and medical personnel that the wounds were from the rope that was used to tie the victim to the ground,” said the statement, seen by ABC News.

“The victim informed officers that ‘Jodi’ put the ropes on their ankles and wrists and that “they” used cayenne pepper and honey to dress the wounds.”

It also stated that the officers found “two used medical gauze dressings near cayenne pepper and honey paste.”

While cayenne pepper has medical benefits for people with conditions such as arthritis and psoriasis, as it contains capsaicin which is a form of pain relief, it should not be applied to injured skin, according to UC San Diego Health.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt collaborated on therapy company Connexions Classroom (Instagram/Moms of Truth)

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital, according to KUTV, and was placed on a medical hold due to his “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment”.

The affidavit for the search warrant also says that the boy’s 10-year-old sibling was also determined to be malnourished by medics.

The warrant also revealed that officers found “Scott’s Take and Saran wrap,” as well as papers, notes, a journal, two bowls containing a red liquid with a metal spoon, two super absorbent dressings, two “Coban bandages” with four white ankle socks, three sets of “a brown and white rope”, two handcuffs and three carabiners.

The second search warrant revealed that three Apple iPhones and four Apple MacBooks were seized.

The third was signed solely to find Ms Hildebrandt’s phone.

Officers also allegedly found a “possible safe room” in the basement of Ms Hildebrandt’s home, records state.

Ms Franke was scheduled to appear in court on 21 September, however it has been postponed after Utah State Court officials said they needed “additional time needed to review copious amounts of discovery”.

Now, the hearing will be rescheduled to an as yet unknown date after 5 October.