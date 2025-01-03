Watch live: Rudy Giuliani due to appear in Manhattan court for contempt hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Watch live as Rudy Giuliani is due to appear in Manhattan federal court on Friday, 3 January, where a judge will consider a request by two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148m for defamation to hold him in civil contempt for failing to turn over his assets.

The former New York City mayor defamed a pair of election workers, resulting in the damages awarded to the women that drove him to declare bankruptcy. After the bankruptcy case was dismissed, mother-and-daughter poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are now attempting to collect his assets for the damages, including his Mercedes Benz, Manhattan penthouse, and luxury watches.

Giuliani is now scheduled to appear at a contempt hearing when District Judge Lewis Liman will hear why he believes he should not face “severe” sanctions for what the election workers have complained is his failure to comply with court orders and skipping deadlines.

On Thursday, Giuliani’s lawyer Joseph Cammarata requested that his client be permitted to appear via Zoom at Friday’s hearing because he is experiencing “medical issues with his left knee and breathing problems due to lung issues discovered last year attributable to Defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani being at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001.”

Judge Liman rejected Giuliani’s request, writing in his order: “Defendant does not assert he is unable to travel. He submits no medical evidence. He has appeared in person at two prior hearings in this matter... He has previously asked for an adjournment of the trial so that he could travel to Washington, DC this month.”