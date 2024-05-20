The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani has slashed the price of his Manhattan apartment days after he launched a coffee brand in yet another desperate bid to boost his finances as he faces bankruptcy and debt of $148m.

The former New York City mayor cut the price of his Upper East Side residence, which was originally listed by Sotheby’s International Real Estate for $6.5m last summer, by $400,000 to $5.7m. The one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump pulled the listing in February. He’d previously reduced the asking price of his Gothic-style unit after only three months on the market.

The pre-war apartment has hardwood floors, intracte paneling, high ceilings, leaded-glass windows, a semi-private elevator and wood-burning fireplace tucked inside a library. Ample windows providing natural light are located throughout.

The Independent has emailed Sotheby’s and Mr Giuliani’s rep for comment.

It’s just the latest move by the former New York City mayor to raise cash amid mounting money woes, after debuting a coffee brand called “Rudy.Coffee” last week.

Images on the bags show Mr Giuliani in flip-flops, holding a cup of coffee, and of his time as a US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The first 100 bags will be signed by the mayor and are set to start shipping in June.

A message from the former mayor on the site says: “I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It’s quality you can trust.”

Mr Giuliani’s legal troubles are continuing to mount, and he was recently reprimanded by the judge in his bankruptcy case for making little progress to turn his situation around. On Tuesday, the judge blocked him from appealing a $148m defamation judgment against him.

Mr Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December and a judge ordered him to pay the judgment sum to two election workers as part of his alleged efforts to fight the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He’s been indicted in Arizona and Georgia on election interference charges. He’s pleaded not guilty to the Georgia indictment. He’s also facing several lawsuits and has been disbarred in New York and Washington DC.