Runaway teen fatally shoots herself as police officer tries to bring her home

A 14-year-old runaway girl fatally shot herself in front of a police officer who was trying to escort her home from a party.

A Cloud County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the outdoor party in a field after the agency said it received a call from the teenager’s family.

They were told that she had run away from home and was believed to be attending the party attended by college and high school students near rural Aurora, Kansas.

Officials say that the deputy found the girl and tried to convince her to return to her family.

As he was escorting her to his patrol car the teenager pulled out a gun and shot herself.

The deputy and an off-duty firefighter attempted to give the victim life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were multiple witnesses to the incident who have been interviewed as part of an investigation into the death.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says that the Sheriff’s Office has asked it to conduct the investigation because of the presence of its deputy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.