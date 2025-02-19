Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Texas teenagers who ran away from home were found in Louisiana — having traveled some 145 miles through the night — after crashing a car into a tree.

A 13-year-old girl from Atlanta, Texas had been driving a Chevrolet sedan southbound on US-71 near the Natchitoches-Winn Parish line when she “apparently fell asleep,” Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The car then traveled across the center-line, exiting the road on the left side, and went through a ditch before ramming into a tree. A photo of the car, released by authorities, shows the Chevrolet badly damaged on its front left side, including missing a headlight.

Authorities reported to the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday after receiving 911 reports of a single-vehicle crash. Two 13-year-old girls, neither of whom have been identified, were found in the car, the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery Two runaway 13-year-old girls were found in a wrecked car, having traveled more than 140 miles from Texas into Louisiana. ( Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office )

One was suffering from minor non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency medical teams assessed the injured teen and released her, the authorities said.

The 13-year-olds were then taken from the scene of the crash to the sheriff’s office, where they were later released to their relatives.

It’s not immediately clear why they were running away or who owns the Chevrolet they were driving.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

The case is currently under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement: “Deputies and Louisiana State Police continued to investigate why two 13-year-old juveniles from Texas would be traveling in a vehicle at 5:00am in the morning learning they were runaways from Atlanta, Texas.”