Watch live from outside a Nevada court as a battle over control of Rupert Murdoch’s global television and publishing empire begins Monday 16 September, where a judge will consider the contentious matter of succession.

Mr Murdoch, 93, is attempting to change the terms of the family’s trust - which holds significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp.

The billionaire is looking to ensure that, upon his death, the media companies remain under the control of his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, according to the New York Times, which obtained a sealed court document detailing the drama.

A hearing to determine whether Mr Murdoch is acting in good faith will take place in probate court, where the proceedings are closed to the public.

On Thursday, a Nevada judge rejected an appeal by Reuters and other news organisations to open the hearings to the public.

The news organisations had said the fate of such culturally and politically influential media outlets was a matter of public interest, but the judge cited the need to prevent disclosure of confidential personal and financial information.

Most documents also remain under seal.

The Murdoch trust was formed around the time of Mr Murdoch’s divorce from his second wife, Anna, in 1999. The trust is the vehicle through which the elder Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox, with roughly a 40 per cent stake in voting shares of each company.