Supermodel Jerry Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” as she filed for divorce from media titan Rupert Murdoch and asked a judge to formally end their six-year marriage.

Ms Hall, 65, gave her married name as Jerry Murdoch, petitioned for the permanent split in court papers filed in Los Angeles County Courts on Friday, according to DailyMail.com.

There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the divorce paperwork filed by her lawyers to end her marriage to 91-year-old Mr Murdoch, who has an estimated personal wealth of $7.68bn, as of Friday.

In her petition, Ms Hall states that she is not fully aware of the scope of Mr Murdoch’s assets and the papers say that her filing will be amended “when the information has been ascertained.”

Ms Hall’s lawyer, Ronald F Brot, states in the paperwork that the couple got married on 4 March 2016, but that the date of their separation is listed as “TBD.” Mr Murdoch has 30 days to file a response via his own legal team.

The couple tied the knot at St Brides Church in London in March 2016. It has been reported that she filed for divorce just hours after Mr Murdoch emailed her as she waited in London for him to tell her that their marriage was over.

Ms Hall has been left “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the breakdown of her marriage, and blames Mr Murdoch’s adult children for the split, according to the news outlet.

She reportedly told a friend, “I still love him. I am devastated.”

Court papers state that Ms Hall’s current home is Mr Murdoch’s $37m, 13-acre vineyard in Bel Air, California.

Ms Hall was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children: Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and Gabriel, 24.

It will be the fourth divorce for the Fox News owner, who has six children with Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, and Wendi Deng.

More follows.