Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall are reportedly divorcing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly getting divorced from the actress and model Jerry Hall, The New York Times reports, citing two anonymous sources with familiarity over the matter.

Bryce Tom, a spokesperson for Mr Murdoch, declined to comment on the Times report.

The Independent has contacted Ms Hall for comment.

The couple married in 2016 in London.

At the time, Mr Murdoch said on Twitter he was the “luckiest and happiest man in the world.”

The rumoured split is unlikely to impact Mr Murdoch’s media empire, which includes stakes in the parent companies of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, and Sky News Australia.

Control over the businesses rests in a trust, with voting rights split among Mr Murdoch and his four eldest children: Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence.

Mr Murdoch, 91, has been married three previous times, to entrenpreneur Wendi Deng, journalist Anna Murdoch Mann, and Australian model Patricia Booker.

Ms Hall, 65, was previously married to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.