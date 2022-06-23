Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to divorce

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly getting divorced from actress and model Jerry Hall, The New York Times reports, citing two anonymous sources with familiarity over the matter.

Bryce Tom, a spokesperson for Mr Murdoch, declined to comment on the report. The Independent has contacted Ms Hall for comment.

The couple married in 2016 in London, after dating for less than a year. At the time, Mr Murdoch said on Twitter he was the “luckiest and happiest man in the world”.

The rumoured split is unlikely to impact Mr Murdoch’s media empire, which includes stakes in the parent companies of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, and Sky News Australia.

Control over the businesses rests in a trust, with voting rights split among Mr Murdoch and his four eldest children: Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence.

Mr Murdoch, 91 and worth a reported $17.7bn, has been married three previous times, to entrepreneur Wendi Deng, journalist Anna Murdoch Mann, and Australian model Patricia Booker.

Ms Hall, 65, was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Mr Murdoch and Ms Hall were introduced to each other by one of the media mogul’s sisters and his niece, the Daily Mail reports.

They made their relationship public in October of 2015, appearing together at the Rugby World Cup final in London. They do not have any children together, though they each have children from previous relationships.