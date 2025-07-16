American citizen granted Russian passport after spying for the Kremlin in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. citizen who helped the Kremlin target Ukrainian troops has been granted a Russian passport in Moscow.

Daniel Martindale, with a trim beard and dressed in a suit and tie, smiled as he received his new documents, as seen during a Russian state television broadcast a report on Tuesday.

"I, Daniel Richard Martindale, voluntarily and consciously accepting the citizenship of the Russian Federation, swear to observe the constitution," he said in Russian.

"The belief that Russia is not just my home, but also my family – I am extremely glad that this is not only in my heart, but also by law.”

Martindale grew up on farms in upstate New York and Indiana, the child of missionaries who later moved to rural China, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Martindale speaks after receiving a Russian passport in Moscow ( via Reuters )

A brief trip over the border into Russia's Far East during the family's time in China sparked Martindale's interest in Russia.

In 2018, Martindale, now in his early 30s, moved to Vladivostok, a Russian port city on the Pacific, where he studied Russian and taught English, before being deported a year later for violating labour laws, the Journal said.

He moved to southern Poland, but was keen to return to Russia, the Journal said.

In 2022, Martindale entered Ukraine just days before President Vladimir Putin ordered thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Respect and gratitude

Martindale told reporters at a press conference last November that he established contact with pro-Russian forces via Telegram and passed them information on Ukrainian military facilities from the Donetsk region in the country's east.

Reuters was not able to contact Martindale to ask about his motivation for helping Russia.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, presented Martindale with his Russian documents, which he said were awarded by a decree from Putin.

Pushilin expressed gratitude to Martindale, saying some of the information he had shared formed the basis for Russian planning to seize Kurakhove, a town near the key Ukrainian logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Martindale "has long since proven with his loyalty and actions that he is one of us."

"For us, this (the Russian passport) is a sign of respect and a sign of gratitude for what Daniel has done."