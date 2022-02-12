President Joe Biden told President Vladimir Putin the US and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia” if it further invades Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke for an hour today amid building tensions over the Russian build up of troops on its border with Ukraine.

The White House says the secure call between the two leaders began at 11.04am ET and ended at 12.06pm, with President Biden urging President Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy instead of military action.

A readout provided by the White Houses states: “President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia.”

It continues: “President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios.”

Speaking to reporters, a senior administration official described the Biden-Putin call as “professional and substantive”, though added there was “no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks”.

“We remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive,” the official said. “But we’re also clear eyed about the prospects of that, given the readily apparent steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight, right before our eyes.”

It remains unclear if Russia wants to resolve the standoff diplomatically or through military action, but the stakes are too high not to give them a chance to back off, the official added.

The two leaders agreed to stay engaged in the coming days, though “Russia may decide to proceed with military action anyway” which the official described as “a distinct possibility”.

With 130,000 Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s border, the US has claimed war could begin at any moment and, along with several other countries, has advised its citizens to leave the country immediately.

The call comes just hours after the US moved troops out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff from Kiev. The Pentagon pulled out nearly 160 members of the Florida National Guard who had been in the country since November.

Some in Washington have predicted that conflict could begin by the middle of next week, placing extra emphasis on today’s phone call.

The conversation was arranged on Friday after Russia proposed a call on Monday, but the US countered with the proposal for Saturday, given the urgency of the situation.

President Biden is currently at Camp David, the presidential retreat in the Maryland mountains.

This was the first direct conversation between the two leaders since December. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called this weekend “a pivotal moment” of diplomacy.

“So far, we’ve only seen escalation from Moscow,” Mr Blinken said after speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Tensions rose further on Saturday when the Defence Ministry summoned the US embassy’s military attache after it said the navy detected an American submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific.

The submarine declined orders to leave, but departed after the navy used unspecified “appropriate means,” the ministry said.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 troops to Poland to reassure allies.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent days. On Friday Mr Biden held a video call with transatlantic leaders about the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border.

A readout of the call provided by the White House says the leaders expressed their desire for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, and discussed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats.

They agreed on the importance of coordinated efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including their readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia should it choose military escalation, and to continue reinforcing the defensive posture on Nato’s eastern flank.

On the call were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.