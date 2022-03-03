The US is sharing intelligence with Ukraine about the Russian invasion “in real time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Thursday.

The admission appears to contradict statements from other US leaders, who have said America is not sharing real-time intel with Ukraine to avoid getting directly involved in the war with Russia.

"That steps over the line to making us participating in the war,” representative Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee chairman, said on Thursday.

