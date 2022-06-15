Two Americans reportedly captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine
Two American men who joined Ukrainian forces to fight against the Russian invasion have been captured.
They are the first Americans to be taken prisoner by the Russians since the war began.
Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were captured while fighting with Ukrainians in Kharkiv.
According to reports, the men's 10-man group managed to disable a Russian tank but became separated from their cohort and disappeared.
Russian forces claimed in a Telegram message that they had captured the two Americans. The US State Department told reporters it was "aware" of the reports that they'd been captured, but a spokesman for the department declined further comment.
