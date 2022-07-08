Canada to send 39 armoured vehicles to Ukraine ‘this summer’

Canada will boost Ukraine’s arsenal delivery by sending 39 General Dynamics-made (GDN) armoured vehicles “this summer” amid the Russian invasion, defence minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday.

The fleet comprises of combat support vehicles that can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles or to transport troops and is part of Ottawa’s C$500m military support for Kyiv.

“Those 39 vehicles will begin to ship this summer, and the remaining 360 will continue to be delivered over the next number of months as well,” Ms Anand said, referring to a separate multi-billion dollar contract for 360 vehicles for the Canadian armed forces.

The Canadian government had first announced the assistance for Ukraine in its federal budget in April.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau had pledged to send the current tranche of military support for Ukraine at the end of the Nato summit last week.

The latest allocation of aid by Canada is over and above the separate 360-vehicle contract for the country’s armed forces finalised with General Dynamics in 2019, the minister said.

The vehicles are being manufactured in Ontario’s London city at a General Dynamics plant.

The defence minister had visited the plant earlier on Thursday and tweeted photos from her visit.

“GDLS is key to our defence industry & manufactures armoured combat support vehicles for our [Canadian Armed Forces]. We’re also finalising negotiations to send up to 39 of these vehicles to Ukraine,” she said in the tweet.

She also lauded workers’ efforts at the facility.

“It was great to tour the GDLS facility, and to meet with the hard-working professionals here who produce these vehicles for the personnel of our Canadian Armed Forces. Thank you for your contributions to our national security, and I look forward to visiting again soon,” Ms Anand said in another tweet.

London North Centre’s member of parliament Peter Fragiskatos, who accompanied the Canadian minister, confirmed the combat vehicles were being made at the plant.

“To help in its defence, up to 39 armoured vehicles will be provided to Ukraine by Canada. These will be made here in [London], at [General Dynamics] . Today, I joined Minister [Anita Anand] to highlight the contribution. Thank you to all involved, especially the workers,” he said in a tweet.