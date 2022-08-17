Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US
Dan Rapoport’s widow has denied reports that he died by suicide
An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has been found dead in Washington DC.
Dan Rapoport killed himself in recent days, according to Russian media.
However his widow Alena has reportedly denied his death was suicide.
