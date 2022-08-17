Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has been found dead in Washington DC.

Dan Rapoport killed himself in recent days, according to Russian media.

However his widow Alena has reportedly denied his death was suicide.