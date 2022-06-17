Seized Russian superyacht docks in Hawaii waving US flag

The 348-foot-long Amadea features a wine cellar, a mosaic-tiled pool, a live lobster tank and a large helipad

Bevan Hurley
Friday 17 June 2022 17:59
Comments
<p>The super yacht Amadea in arrived in Honolulu Harbour on Thursday </p>

The super yacht Amadea in arrived in Honolulu Harbour on Thursday

(Associated Press)

A $325m Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States as part of a crackdown on sanctioned oligarchs has arrived in Hawaii flying an American flag.

The Amadea, which has been linked to Vladimir Putin ally Suleiman Kerimo, was seized in Fiji on 7 June after a weeks-long legal battle by US authorities.

The superyacht Amadea arrived in Honolulu Harbour flying a US flag

(Associated Press)

It immediately sailed the 3,150 miles (5,000kms) to Honolulu Harbour.

The ship became a target of the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Recommended

The US government said in court documents Mr Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through a web of shell companies.

The FBI said a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that Mr Kerimov’s children were aboard the ship this year and that the crew used code names — G0 for Kerimov, G1 for his wife, G2 for his daughter.

The Amadea has a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

(Associated Press)

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) vessel, about the length of a football field, features a wine cellar, a mosaic-tiled pool, a live lobster tank, a large helipad and “precious woods and delicate silk fabrics”.

Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented Millemarin Investments, the owner on paper, had argued the yacht belongs to Russian oil executive Eduard Khudainatov, who has not been placed under sanction by the US.

CBS News reported that US officials claimed in court documents that Mr Khudainatov is a “straw man” being used by sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

They described him as “a second-tier oligarch (at best) who would not have anywhere near the resources to purchase and maintain more than $1bn worth of luxury yachts.”

The Biden administration has sought additional powers from Congress to use seized Russian assets to fund its $53bn aid package to Ukraine.

Recommended

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in