Watch live as Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers appear in court over the on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer was killed when the actor fired a live round from a gun he was using during a rehearsal in 2021.

Director Joel Souza was injured.

Mr Baldwin pleaded not guilty in February to a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting.

The pair will appear in a virtual court hearing today (9 March) over the scheduling of future hearings in the case.

The weapons handler has criticised producers for not providing enough time for firearms training.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed told OHSB that Baldwin's lack of knowledge and "poor form" using the gun may have led to the accidental discharge.

The movie is thought to be due to resume filming again in Montana in the near future.

