A Rust crew member who held dying Halyna Hutchins in his arms has sued Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for “severe emotional distress” over the fatal shooting.

Head electrician Serge Svetnoy alleges in the lawsuit that the scene in which Hutchins was killed “did not call” for Baldwin to fire the weapon, which he had been told was “cold.”

Baldwin is sued in both his capacity as an actor and a producer of the western movie, which has been shut down as investigations into the death continues.

Mr Svetnoy claims in the court papers that the bullet that killed Hutchins, and also struck director Joel Souza, almost hit him as well, according to TMZ.com.

He states that he is suing Baldwin because the star “owed a duty to the Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the “Rust” set to handle the Colt Revolver provided to him by Defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of “Rust” cast and crew.”

“This duty called for Defendant Baldwin to double-check the Colt Revolver with Halls upon being handled to ensure that it did not contain live ammunition,” court papers state.

The lawsuit also claims that the fatal scene did not require Baldwin to pull the gun’s trigger, with the script instructing him to draw the weapon and point it in the general direction of the camera.

But “the scene did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver,’” it stated.

Mr Svetnoy also claims that Baldwin was negligent as a producer of the movie.

“They attempted to save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle the props and firearms,” the lawsuit states.