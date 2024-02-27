Watch live: Rust armourer trial continues after colleague testifies

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as the trial of Alec Baldwin’s Rustarmourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, continues on Tuesday, 27 February.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

She has also been charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Mr Baldwin, who is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case, has pointed to Ms Gutierrez-Reed as the person responsible for the incident.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training. She maintains she is not directly to blame for Ms Hutchins’ death.

Rust dolly grip Ross Addiego testified that Ms Guttierez-Reed was "less professional" than other armourers he’s worked with.

He told the trial he never recalled receiving a safety bulletin while working on set, and said the production only had one safety meeting he was invited to during filming.

Mr Addiego said he had seen Ms Guttierez-Reed pull loose ammunition from a bag and said he saw firearms and gunbelts loose around the set.

He also told the trial that Mr Baldwin had been known to hurry people along, and that no one had been able to “stand up” to him.