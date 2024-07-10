Watch live: Alec Baldwin’s Rust trial continues with opening statements expected

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as opening statements are expected in Alec Baldwin’s trial on Wednesday, 10 July, over the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

In October 2021, a prop gun the actor, 66, was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Mr Baldwin, 66, says he did not pull the trigger on the firearm and did not know it contained a live round, claiming it fired accidentally.

He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

The trial comes three months after Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.

On Tuesday, prosecutors and defence attorneys selected 16 jurors - 11 women and five men.

Four jurors will be deemed alternates while the other 12 deliberate once they get the case.