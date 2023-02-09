Rust shooting: Halyna Hutchins’ family announce new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Halyna Hutchins’ family are planning to file a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the set of Rust in October 2021.

Hutchins’ parents and sister have hired high-profile Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred to represent them in the civil action.

Baldwin was last month charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of the 42-year-old.

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Prosecutors in New Mexico have filed two felony charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her.

Halyna Hutchins died after being shot on the set of Rust in October 2021 (Getty Images)

The film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Baldwin, who is also a co-producer on the Western movie, told investigators that he was informed the gun was safe and has denied he pulled the trigger. An FBI report stated that the gun could not, however, have been fired unless the trigger of the .45-caliber revolver was pulled.

His attorney Luke Nikas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Allred said in a statement the family will reveal more details about the lawsuit at a press conference later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him.

Baldwin’s legal team said prosecutor Andrea Reeb’s position as a New Mexico state lawmaker should prohibit her from holding any authority in a judicial capacity.