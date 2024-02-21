Watch live view from court as jurors selected in trial of Rust set armourer

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as jury selection is scheduled in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the film Rust.

Prosecutors want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie.

Before Mr Baldwin’s case progresses, the armourer on the set will be tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Jury selection in Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s trial starts on Wednesday.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains she’s not directly to blame for Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Mr Baldwin also has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case.

Prosecutors say they’ll present evidence that Ms Gutierrez-Reed loaded a live round into the gun that killed Ms Hutchins after unknowingly bringing live ammunition onto a set where it was expressly prohibited.

They contend the armourer missed multiple opportunities to ensure safety on the film set.