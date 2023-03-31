Jump to content

Watch live: Rust assistant director’s plea hearing over Alec Baldwin shooting

Holly Patrick
Friday 31 March 2023 17:08
Comments

Watch live as Rust assistant director David Halls attends a hearing on Friday, 31 March, over a 2021 shooting incident on the film’s set.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured when a live round was discharged from a gun used as a prop by Alec Baldwin.

Mr Halls previously agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

According to reports, he has signed a plea agreement that calls for a suspended sentence and a $500 (£404) fine.

The actor and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Both have denied the charges.

Mr Baldwin will face a two-week evidentiary hearing in May.

Filming on Rust is expected to resume at an unconfirmed date this spring.

