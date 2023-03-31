Watch live: Rust assistant director’s plea hearing over Alec Baldwin shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rust assistant director David Halls attends a hearing on Friday, 31 March, over a 2021 shooting incident on the film’s set.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured when a live round was discharged from a gun used as a prop by Alec Baldwin.

Mr Halls previously agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

According to reports, he has signed a plea agreement that calls for a suspended sentence and a $500 (£404) fine.

The actor and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Both have denied the charges.

Mr Baldwin will face a two-week evidentiary hearing in May.

Filming on Rust is expected to resume at an unconfirmed date this spring.

