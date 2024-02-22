Watch live: Alec Baldwin’s Rust armourer faces involuntary manslaughter trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as opening statements are read in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Alec Baldwin’s armourer on the Rust film set charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was killed when the actor, 65, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition while the crew were filming the western in New Mexico on 21 October 2021.

Mr Baldwin, who is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case, has pointed to Ms Gutierrez-Reed as the person responsible for the incident.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training. She maintains she is not directly to blame for Ms Hutchins’ death

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.