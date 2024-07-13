Support truly

Dr Ruth Westheimer, a celebrity sex guru who changed the way Americans speak about sex, died at her Manhattan home on Friday.

She was 96. Her death was announced on her Twitter account Saturday morning with a short message: “The beloved Dr Ruth has passed away.” Westheimer’s cause of death was not immediately known.

This is a developing story...