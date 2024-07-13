Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sex expert Dr Ruth dies at age 96 - revolutionized how Americans talk in public about intercourse

Dr Ruth Westheimer changed the way Americans speak about sex

Michelle Del Rey
Saturday 13 July 2024 17:21
Comments
Dr Ruth Westheimer, a celebrity sex guru who changed the way Americans speak about sex, died at her Manhattan home on Friday
Dr Ruth Westheimer, a celebrity sex guru who changed the way Americans speak about sex, died at her Manhattan home on Friday (2019 Invision)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Dr Ruth Westheimer, a celebrity sex guru who changed the way Americans speak about sex, died at her Manhattan home on Friday.

She was 96. Her death was announced on her Twitter account Saturday morning with a short message: “The beloved Dr Ruth has passed away.” Westheimer’s cause of death was not immediately known.

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in