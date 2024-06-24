The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fears are mounting for a U.S. tourist who vanished two weeks ago while on vacation in Barcelona.

In a post on Facebook, Kayli Anthony Willis said her 31-year-old brother Ryan hasn’t been heard from after attending a Pride festival in Sitges two weeks ago.

Since then, he has not contacted his family, and calls and texts sent to Ryan’s phone are not being delivered, according to Willis.

She added that it was “not like him” to go more than 24 hours without contacting her.

“My brother Ryan has been missing for 2 weeks now. We have filed a report with the US embassy in Barcelona and also here in the United States,” she wrote.

“The last message he sent me he was in Sitges for Pride festival with some friends. It is not like him to not check in with any of his family, and all our calls and texts are not delivering.

“He is about 6 foot tall and the nicest person. If anyone has come in contact recently or knows where he is, PLEASE message me or notify the US embassy.

Ryan Anthony (center) pictured on holiday in Spain ( Kayli Anthony Willis via Facebook )

“We would like to know he’s safe and alive. Thank you.”

She added that a missing persons report for her brother has been filed with local police and the Mossos d’Esquadra but no leads have been generated.

Willis said she has also reached out to local bars and multiple hospitals and clinics in the area, but no records have been found on him.

It is believed that Ryan travelled to Barcelona with a group of friends before he disappeared.

Willis said she has reached out to two of his friends, but has not received a response. She added that one of the men posted on social media in the last week.

“My brother has never gone more than 24 hours without a call or text and with us being in the states it is very difficult to navigate this process,” she wrote.

Ryan is described as six foot tall, weighing 185lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a large black-and-red bird tattoo on his left arm.

Willis, who lives in Texas, according to her Facebook profile, has urged anyone with information about her brother’s disappearance to come forward.

The Independent has contacted the Mossos d’Esquadra for comment.