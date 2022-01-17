Massachusetts motel fire spreads to nearby buildings

A blaze that reportedly started at a motel has now taken hold of nearby buildings in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Fire crews were called at about 2am on Monday morning to the area around Central Avenue and Northend Bolevard in the town, around 33 miles northwest of Boston.

Video footage appeared to show at least three buildings surrounding the motel on fire, with authorities confirming that account to NBC News Boston.

The news station said there were no reported injuries or fatalities, and that emergency services from neighbouring counties in Massachusetts and also New Hampshire have been aiding the response.

Strong winds were forecast for Sunday night and into Monday, with gusts of 65 mph expected.

Police have set up a temporary warming shelter at the Hilton Center on 43 Lafayette Road, and access to Northend Bolevard remains closed.

A resident of the town told WCVB-TV that he was told to evacuate by “a frantic cop” who warned that the blaze could head in his direction.

“I got a pounding on my door. I didn’t know why someone was pounding on my door. So I went and answered my door and there was a frantic cop yelling”, said John McGuirk.

“‘Everybody’s got to get out of here, there’s a fire down the street and the wind is blowing it this way, everybody’s got to get out’,” said the police to Mr McGuirk.

An investigation is underway and further updates are expected.