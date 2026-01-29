Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Canada are investigating a series of alleged sexual offenses on at least a dozen senior residents at a long‑term care facility.

The ages of the elderly victims at Loch Lomond Villa in Saint John, New Brunswick, range from 70s to 90s. Police said they had identified a suspect, but stressed the individual is neither a resident of the home nor an employee.

Cops were alerted by concerned employees at the 100‑bed nursing home on 21 January. Two days later, the department publicly announced an investigation into what it described as “offences of a sexual nature”.

Staff Sergeant Shawna Fowler, who oversees the force’s family protection unit, said more than a dozen residents are believed to have been affected.

“As we are still in the initial stages of the investigation and collecting information that number could go up," she told CBC News.

Police said it is still too early to detail the specific nature of the alleged offenses, which could range from sexual touching to sexual assault, or how long the abuse may have gone on.

Fowler said investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, gather forensic evidence and review potential video footage.

“We’re just not there yet,” she said. “There are multiple victims, and we’re still working to determine exactly what occurred.”

open image in gallery Police were alerted on 21 January after staff raised concerns ( CTV News )

A memo sent Friday by Loch Lomond Villa administrators to families of residents confirmed that the facility had become aware of a “serious situation” and had contacted authorities immediately.

New Brunswick’s provincial health minister, Dr. John Dornan, said that residents are safe and “not at risk of further violations,” though he did not comment on the specifics of the case.

Saint John police have set up a dedicated phone line for families seeking information or wishing to speak directly with investigators.

The allegations have prompted renewed calls for stronger protections in long‑term care facilities across New Brunswick.

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights, called the reported assaults “disturbing” and “horrific.”

“It’s frightening to even think that this is happening in our homes,” Cassista said, FOX8 reports. “We’re talking about vulnerable people who can’t defend themselves.”

According to CBC News, the nursing home's CEO Ashley King said they became aware of the situation last week.

“Upon receiving this information, the matter was reported to the police, and all families of impacted residents have been informed,” she said.

Since the alarm was raised, new safety measures and on-site security have been brought in to ensure residents' immediate safety, she added.