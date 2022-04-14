Fire at California food processing plant leads to evacuations and school closures
Massive Salinas fire is too dangerous to fight
A fire at a food processing plant in Salinas, California has led to evacuations and schools being closed.
The fire began at around 7.15pm on Wednesday at the 225,000 square-foot (20,903 square metres) Taylor Farms Processing Facility.
The fire prompted authorities to evacuate surrounding areas and as of Thursday morning, four schools have been closed.
More follows...
