Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage during event in New York
Author of the Satanic Verses was once the subject of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Author Salman Rushdie, who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, has been attacked at an event in western New York, the Associated Press reports.
Mr Rushdie, the renowned British Indian novelist, was on stage preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when a man stormed the stage and began punching or stabbing him, according to an AP reporter who witnessed the attack.
The author fell to the floor and the attacker was detained by police, witnesses said, while Mr Rushdie received treatment and was able to walk off the stage.
Mr Rushdie has faced death threats for most of his adult life following the publication of his 1988 novel ‘The Satanic Verses’, which some Muslims decried as blasphemous.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then the Supreme Leader of Iran, issued a fatwa against the author, calling on Muslims to kill him, as well as his editors and publishers.
