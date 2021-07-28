McCormick recalls seasonings over potential salmonella contamination

This week, spice company McCormick & Company voluntarily recalled four seasonings because they may be tainted with salmonella.

In a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection, two versions of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning were potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria infection that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), and is normally spread through food and water. The infection can be fatal for young children, elderly people, or those with compromised immune systems.

The possibly contaminated seasonings were distributed to 32 states between June 20 and July 21. The company recommends that people throw away these products and call 1-800-635-2867 for a refund.