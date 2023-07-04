Salt Lake City police search for suspect who tore down and burned Pride flags

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Salt Lake City are hunting for a suspect who cut down and burned Pride flags at five homes in the city’s unofficial LGBTQ district.

Officers were called to a home on South Washington St near Harvey Milk Boulevard on Monday morning after a homeowner reported their rainbow flag had been cut down and set alight, Salt Lake City PD said in a statement.

They later learned of at least four other Pride flags being vandalized in the area between 1am and 1.30am on Monday.

The flag burnings were being treated as a possible hate crime, the Salt Lake City police department said.

Homeowner Joseph Leyba told FOX13 he and four neighbours had woken up to find their Pride flags torn down and burned on the street.

“I was at a loss for emotions and feelings because it was, it was sort of shocking that this happened,” Mr Leyba told the news site.

The area 20 blocks from downtown Salt Lake City has several LGBTQ-owned bars and restaurants, and a nearby street was renamed after gay rights icon Harvey Milk in 2016.

Several Pride flags were torn down and burned in Salt Lake City in what police have described as a possible hate crime (Salt Lake City PD)

Police have asked homeowners in the area to check surveillance and ring cameras for any sign of suspects.

“The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community,” the police department said in a statement.

Police are appealing for information after a Pride flag was torn down by vandals in Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City Police Department)

“Hate has no place in our community,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department on 801-799-3000.