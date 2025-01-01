Two dead and 22 injured in New Year’s Day fireworks incident in Hawaii
Authorities say at least 22 people were injured in the incident
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two people have been killed and 22 more injured in a fireworks-related incident in Hawaii on New Year’s Day.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, police and the service were all called to the scene in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu area in the early hours of January 1.
Footage from the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles in attendance on Keaka Drive.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which took place as people across the islands were celebrating the arrival of 2025.
The public is being urged to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the casualties.
More follows on this breaking news story....
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments