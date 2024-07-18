Support truly

Salty the gray seal has returned to the ocean a month in rehabilitation after being injured - and cameras were there to catch the heartwarming moment the seal bounced back into the waters.

Salty – short for Salted Caramel – was released Wednesday in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to the National Marine Life Center. The young pup was admitted to hospital after becoming “severely entangled” in fishing gear.

The organization said that while Salty’s wound was still healing, she was through the “most critical phase” and past the point of infection.

Video shared online of her release showed the seal, surrounded by crowds of cheering onlookers, lumbering into the sea. “Salted Caramel has left the building!” the National Marine Life Center wrote.

“While her wound is still healing, we have gotten her through the most critical phase and past the point of infection. She will continue healing out in the wild where she belongs. We thank you all so much for following her journey and supporting her (and us!) every step of the way.”

Salted Caramel the seal was returned to the wild by the National Marine Life Center on Wednesday after spending a month in the hospital ( National Marine Life Center )

According to the center, Salty can be eaeily identified in the wild, not least because of her healing neck wound. The young seal also has a white flipper tag on each of her rear flippers won one side.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report “happy sightings” of the pup, though reminded to keep a distance of at least 150 feet – in accordance with the law.

If people see Salty in apparent distress, they are encouraged to reach out to their local rescue group.

“I will be watching for her and any others,” wrote one user, in response to the release post. “On her release day she looked so eager to get her life back in the deep blue. Live and prosper Salty!”

“Best of luck Salty!” wrote another.